Highway 98 Project

Access to Highway 98 in Calexico opening Wednesday.

Caltrans says crews reopen one lane in each direction of Highway 98, from just east of Cesar Chavez Boulevard to Ollie Avenue. That is three months earlier than expected for construction on the Highway 98 Widening Project. Officials say in conjunction, access will be closed at Cesar Chavez to and from Highway 98 for about six weeks for work at the intersection. Signage will be placed to detour motorists on eastbound and westbound Highway 98 around the closure. The project began in March to widen Highway 98 from two lanes to four lanes from east Eady Avenue to west of Ollie Avenue in Calexico. The $12.9 million project is expected to be complete in early 2018.