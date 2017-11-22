Farmers Market and Street Fair Scheduled

(Holtville Farmers Market and Street Fair)….It is scheduled for November 30th.

It will be held at Holt Park from 5:30 to 8:30 pm. There will be live music by Peter Chestnut, a Beer Garden by Pentagonal Brewing Company, Fish Tacos, Shaved Ice, Jewelry, Thirfty Ice Cream, Face Painting, Funnel cake, Kettle Korn, Merchandise, Information, Holiday Crafts and more. Organizations and Businesses interested in setting up a booth during the Holtville Farmers Market and Street Fair should contact the Holtville City Hall.