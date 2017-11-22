East County Road Work

(County Public Works plans Road work)…They plan to work on Imperial Road

. Beginning November 29th, the county will perform Road Maintenance on Imperial Road, from Laguna Dam to Senator Wash Road and from Senator Wash Road to Imperial Road North. One lane will remain open. A pilot car will guide traffic through the area for the 3 day scheduled maintenance. Also on November 29th, another 3 day project. Crews will perform road maintenance from Arnold Road to Horne Road to Picacho Road and on Araz Road from Interstate 8 to Winterhaven Drive. Motorists are being asked to use an alternate Route.