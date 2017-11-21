Be Prepared

(Tips for Holiday Travelers)…They were issued by the CBP.

The Officials say those traveling to Mexico during the Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Years Holidays, should make sure they have the proper documents and to plan ahead. They say also be aware traffic volumes peak at various times over the holidays, especially on the weekends. Mexican travelers should be aware of the increase in applications for the required I-94 permit during the holiday season. Those with crossing cards and plan to spend more than 30 days in the United States or will travel more than 25 miles from the border are urged to obtain the essential documents early and not wait until the day of travel. An I-94 application can be submitted online. Go to the Know Before You Go section on the CBP website to be prepared before you travel.