November Final Election Results

(Final results are in)….They are for the election earlier this month.

The final results indicate no changes. Several races became closer, but the winners remain the same as those indicated in the unofficial results. The in Brawley City Council Race Luke Hamby is still the top vote getter, with 1,445 ballots cast for him, followed by incumbent Sam Couchman, who finishes with 1,204 votes.