High Levels of PM 2.5

(Long lines take a toll)….Border crossing lines were over an hour long since early Tuesday morning.

By 9:00 am, the Air Pollution Control District issued an Air Quality Alert. PM 2.5 had reached very high levels in Calexico. Air Quality was reported as Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups. PM 2.5 is a finite particulate Matter created mostly from vehicle emissions. Sensitive groups include people with respiratory or heart disease, the elderly and children. During periods of high levels of PM 2.5, the US EPA cautions that people in the sensitive groups should reduce prolonged or heavy exertion. It is recommended people in those groups reduce the intensity and duration of outdoor activities, until the levels of the Particulate matter are lower. Air Quality Tuesday morning was reported as Moderate in Westmorland, but Good everywhere else in the County.