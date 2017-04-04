Artists on display

The artists will have their paintings on display at the House of Cultural Arts, formerly the Old Post Office Pavilion in El Centro. A reception for the works of Imperial residents Jean Stroud, Jeri Ann Stoklas and Carole Drewry will be from 6:00 pm to 9:30 pm April 7th at the House of Cultural Arts. Between 70-80 paintings by the three women will also be on display at the gallery through April 27th. Hours are from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm Monday through Friday.