Four Day Holiday

(Most Government offices will be closed for the Holiday)….The County and the Imperial Irrigation District will be closed both days going into the weekend

. The County says all non-emergency offices and agencies will be closed Thanksgiving Day and Friday November 24th. They say all Hot-Lines will be operational over the Holiday. For Law Enforcement, Fire of Ambulance Emergencies call 911. The IID will also be closed both Thursday and Friday.