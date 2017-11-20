Holiday Events Right Around the Corner

(A Holiday Tradition is set)…It will be held December 1st.

It is the El Centro Christmas Tree Lighting and Street Fair. The event will run from 5:00 to 9:00 pm. As is tradition, it will be held at 11th and Main Streets, in front of the El Centro Police Department. Along with the annual Tree Lighting, there will be a variety of food, live music, arts and crafts, activities for all ages, and of course, a special appearance by Santa Claus. The event precedes the Christmas Parade held in El Centro on Saturday, December 2nd. For more information go to the City of El Centro website.