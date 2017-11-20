Convicted Calexico Man Sentenced

(Calexico man to spend a lot of years in prison)…Last week Ali Bahrambeyghi was sentenced to 61 years to life.

He was arrested earlier this year after an altercation with another man in Calexico, which ended with the suspect shooting the other man with a shotgun. The victim survived the shooting, but lost the lower part of one of his legs. The 25 year old tried to hide after the incident, but was followed by an off-duty police officer, who reported his whereabouts. The man was convicted of the charges and officials say his sentence was reflective of his extensive arrest record.