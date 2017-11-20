Historical Commemoration

(Two day event starts tonight)…The event is the Mexican Revolution Commemoration.

It is being held at the San Diego State University/Imperial Valley Campus Library in Calexico. The SDSU/IV Borderlands Institute is co-hosting the event with the Mexican Consulate in Calexico. They say the Mexican Revolution, which ran from 1910 through 1020, is one of the most significant events of the 20th century. It represents the first social revolution of the century, and laid the foundation for the making of the modern Mexican State. The commemoration will be initiated this evening with a welcome by Mexican Consul Carlos Flores Vizcarra. There will be an introduction to the history of the revolution and the screening of a film that portrays the conflict. Tuesday evening, a choral group will sing songs relevant to the revolution, and a second film will be screened. Events both days will run from 6:00 pm to 8:30 pm and will take place in the Southern Wing of the SDSU/IV Library. The two-day event is free to the public.