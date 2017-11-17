Human Smuggling Suspect Arrested

(Border Patrol agent injured)…It happened this week at the Interstate 8 Checkpoint between Campo and Pine Valley.

The injury occurred after a motorist sped thru the Checkpoint. This prompted a pursuit that reached 100 miles per hour at times. Officials say the driver of the vehicle, a 27-year-old Mexican National, was heading east on Interstate 8 when he suddenly made a U-Turn into oncoming traffic. He made another U-Turn, and ran thru the Checkpoint at over 70 miles per hour. The vehicle veered thru the line of vehicles waiting to be inspected. The vehicle struck a sign. Debris from that collision hit the agent, who was hospitalized with undisclosed injuries. The pursuit led agents to the Pine Valley exit. The suspect took the exit, lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a berm. The driver got out of the vehicle and fled, leaving two other Mexican nationals inside the vehicle. They were not injured. The suspect was later found hiding in a nearby garage. He was arrested and charged with human smuggling.