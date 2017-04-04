Bipartisan Bill

(AB 1111 introduced)….The Bipartisan Bill is called Breaking Barriers to Employment.

The Bill was co-authored by several legislators, including Assemblyman Eduardo Garcia, who represents Imperial County. Garcia said the bill will establish a competitive grant program to provide workforce assistance for individuals facing the most hurdles to employment, such as ; veterans, low income and un-skilled workers, out of school youth, formerly the incarcerated, single moms and others looking to escape poverty. Garcia said the objective is to leverage community based organizations to create training, apprenticeship and employment opportunities. The Assemblyman said AB 1111’s goal is to boost communities such as Imperial County, with high unemployment, in order to build a more self sufficient economy and provide a higher quality of life for residents.