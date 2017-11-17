Joint State Exercise

(It was just an Exercise)….Emergency Services vehicles were all over Downtown Calexico.

Thursday the State Joint Medical/Health Exercise was held. Imperial County participated. They chose Downtown Calexico to conduct the exercise. Participating was County Public Health, County Fire, the City of Calexico and other response partners. The County, Local hospitals, Schools and first responders were all part of the exercise to test their response and communications plans. The exercise was conducted during most of the day Thursday.