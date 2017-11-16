Another Fire in Yuma

(House Fire Wednesday night)….It was reported at just after 10:00 pm, Yuma time

. The fire was reported in the 1400 block of West 8th Street. Yuma Fire Crews arrived on the scene to find heavy smoke and flames coming from a vacant house. The Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the fire before it could spread to other nearby structures. The cause of the fire is under investigation. Fire officials say it is not known if the fire is connected to the fires in the North end of Yuma the previous night. Anyone with any information on the fires is being asked to contact the Yuma Fire investigators.