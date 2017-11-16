Shots Fired. One in Custody

(Shots fired in El Centro)…A suspect is in custody.

It was reported at just after 1:00 Wednesday afternoon. El Centro Police responded to the 300 block of Smoketree Drive. A 911 caller reported hearing several gunshots. Officers arrived and observed a male subject, later identified as 19-year-old Jesse Bojorquez, fleeing the area. As officers approached, the saw the El Centro resident throw an object into some nearby bushes. The suspect was detained for questioning while officers contacted witnesses and searched the area. Officers recovered spent casings nearby and later recovered a handgun from the bushes where Bojorquez had been seen discarding an object. Police say the handgun was consistent with the caliber of spent casings found in the area. The 19 year old was eventually and charged with being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm. He was booked into County Jail. Police say the investigation is continuing, however, preliminary information suggests Bojorquez had been involved in a physical altercation prior to firing the handgun. No other information is available at this time.