Calexico City Manager Resigning

(Calexico losing another official)….The announcement was made at the Calexico City Council Meeting Wednesday.

City Manager Armando Villa announced he was leaving his position. He said the reason was personal career growth. Villa has accepted a position of City Manager for the City of Menifee in Riverside County. The City Council named David Dale to serve as interim City Manager, effective December 15th. This comes on the heals of the Calexico School Board’s recent decision to dismiss Superintendent Maria Ambriz. That action was taken without cause. During a special meeting Wednesday evening, the School board named Carlos Gonzalez as the interim Superintendent, filling the vacancy until a permanent Superintendent is named