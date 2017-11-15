Dr. Jaime To Retire

Victor M. Jaime , Ed.D , Superintendent / President of Imperial Valley College has announced his retirement.

Doctor Jaime will step down June 30, 2018 after 7 years in his current position. Prior to serving as Superintendent / President he served 12 years as Vice-President of Student Services. An Imperial Valley native , Dr. Jaime was born in Brawley , attended schools in El Centro , graduated from IVC , transferred to the University of California , Irvine where he earned a Bachelor's Degree in Social Science. He also holds a Master's Degree in Counseling from San Diego State University and a Doctorate in Education from Northern Arizona University. He began his career at IVC in 1980 when he was hired as a counselor.