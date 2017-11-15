City Gets Grant

The City of El Centro has been awarded a grant for the construction of Plank Park.

The grant is from the California Natural Resources Agency through the state's Urban Greening Program. The grant funds , $648,000 , will supplement the City's $408,000 contribution for the construction of the 3.62 acre park at the corner of Plank Street and Wensley Avenue. When completed , the park will include shaded playground equipment , benches , pedestrian lighting , a multi-purpose pathway , shade trees and landscaping. According to the City , the El Centro grant is one of 39 awarded out of 143 project proposals. The purpose of the grant is to fund improvements that reduce greenhouse gases by sequestering carbon , decreasing energy consumption and reduce vehicle miles travelled.