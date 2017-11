Veterans To Visit Slab City

A local veterans group will visit Slab City Friday to reach out to other veterans. The Viet Nam / Global Veterans of Foreign Wars #9305 is taking an out reach team to

Slab City north of Niland to address veteran's issues such as filing claims , applying for health care needs , PTSD services , counseling and other issues facing the vets. The outreach team will be at the Christian Church trailer from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. All veterans are encouraged to meet with the team.