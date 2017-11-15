Merry-Achi Christmas Concert

Mariachi Sol de Mexico de Jose Hernandez will perform a very special " Merry-Achi Christmas Concert".

The Imperial Valley Community Foundation will present the internationally acclaimed Mariachi band on Wednesday , December 13 , 2017 at the Jimmie Cannon Performing Arts Theater on the campus of Southwest High School in El Centro. Proceeds from the concert will directly benefit the mission of the IVCF. The Foundation directly benefits more than 30 charitable organizations and has awarded more than $1 million in grants , scholarships and charitable investments in community projects since 2009. Tickets are available through the Imperial Valley Community Foundation