Rash Of Fires In Yuma

The Yuma Fire Department responded to four fires in Yuma's north end in a period of three hours.

According to information from YFD , the first report of a fire was received at 11:34 p.m. Tuesday. A fire was reported near 9th Street and 1st Avenue. Firefighters found heavy smoke and flames coming from a vacant house at 964 North 1st Avenue. At 12:26 a.m. on Wednesday , a trash bin was reported on fire in the area of 4th street and 10th Avenue. Just after 2:00 a.m. Wednesday another house fire was reported at 357 West 4th Street. Arriving firefighters found flames shooting from the front of the house. Three residents in the house were alerted by a smoke alarm and were able to evacuate safely. At about 2:30 a.m. , as the 4th Street fire was being extinguished , a fence was reported on fire at 735 South Orange Avenue. That fire was quickly extinguished. Yuma Fire Department and the Yuma Police Department investigators are working to determine causes and circumstances around the fires.