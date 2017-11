New Date for Philanthropy Day

(National Philanthropy Day Celebration)…It will be held Locally November 29th.

The fifth annual event is hosted locally by the Imperial Valley Community Foundation. The purpose is to recognize and honor people and organizations who make the Imperial Valley a great place to live. The local celebration and recognition ceremonies will be held from 11:30 am to 1:30 pm at the Old Eucalyptus Schoolhouse.