IID E-Green Solar Program

(IID to initiate negotiations)….They will be negotiating a new E-Green Solar Program.

At the Tuesday Imperial Irrigation District Board of Directors meeting, the directors approved the summary of terms for an agreement with Citizen’s Energy Corporation and Citizens Sunrise Transmission,LLC, directing staff to enter into negotiations for a 23 year power purchase agreement for 30 megawatts of solar energy to serve approximately 15,000 low income qualified electric customers. IID General Manager Kevin Kelley said the Board’s action moves the District forward in their goal to be able to provide customers with an opportunity to support and benefit from clean, renewable, locally produced energy. The 23 year agreement is worth $36 million. The Project is expected to be operational by October 2018.