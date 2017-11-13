Supervisors Meeting Change

The Board's regular meetings are held on Tuesday.

This week the regular meeting was canceled. A special meeting was set for Monday afternoon. There is only one action item on the special agenda. The Board will discuss a Resolution imposing an extension to the temporary moratorium on the Public benefit Program. This item was requested by Supervisors Luis Plancarte and Ray Castillo. It has been carried over from previous Board of Supervisors meetings. The Board is expected to go back to their normal schedule next week.