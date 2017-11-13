High School Football

(Imperial County Teams very much alive)….Week one of CIF Football playoff action ended Friday.

The second round begins this Friday, and there are still 4 Imperial Valley Teams alive. Friday, two of the local teams will be playing their first games in this years CIF playoffs. The Southwest Eagles and Central Spartans had a first round bye last week. Both will be in action in El Centro. Southwest will be hosting Mount Miguel. Central will host Kearny. The Imperial Tigers and Vincent Memorial both won their first round matches. This week the Tigers will be in Chula Vista taking on Hilltop. Vincent will be in the County hosting Classical Academy. All four games will be this Friday.