61st Cattle Call Wraps-Up

(It was another successful week)…A week of Cowboy Boots and Cowboy Roots.

The 61st Annual Cattle Call Week wrapped up over the weekend. The final weekend was stuffed with activity. It started early Saturday with the IV Cancer Support Center Chuck Wagon Breakfast at the Plaza Park. Breakfast was served until the start of the Annual Cattle Call Parade. The BUHS/ Anthony Garcia Foundation 5k Run went down Main Street at 6:00 Saturday morning. Following the parade the first Rodeo Performances were held at Cattle Call Arena. All three-weekend performances were well attended, though actual numbers have not been made available. The Cattle Call Concert Saturday night featured Clay Walker on a special stage on Main Street and Plaza Park. Officials say they were happy with the turnout at all Cattle Call events held this past week.