Seeley Man Injured

A Seeley man was injured late Saturday night when he rolled a 3 wheeler.

The California Highway Patrol responded to the accident that occurred in a dirt alley near San Diego Avenue in Seeley at about 11:15 p.m. Saturday. Officers determined that 28-year old Jose Escalante Jr. was riding a1985 Honda ATC200X eastbound in the alley when he made an unsafe turning movement causing the ATC to overturn and throw Escalante. Escalante , who was not wearing a helmet , suffered major head injuries and was flown to Desert Regional Medical Center in Palm Springs by REACH Air Ambulance. The accident remains under investigation