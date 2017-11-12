Fatal Accident Thursday

A 92-year old driver sustained fatal injuries Thursday afternoon.

According to the California Highway Patrol , the man was driving westbound on Interstate 8 at the In-Ko-Pah off ramp when , due to a high rate of speed , he was unable to negotiate a curve in the roadway. The car travelled off the highway and struck several paddle markers and signs and then collided with a parked Caltrans work vehicle. The Caltrans vehicle was blocking the In-Ko-Pah Road on ramp to Interstate 8 while HazMat crews worked on cleaning up a spill of Olive Oil and diesel fuel in an accident early Thursday morning. The man succumbed to injuries sustained in the accident. He was reported to be from Rosarito Beach , Baja California Mexico but his name was not released.