El Centro Recieves Gift of Property

The El Centro City Council accepted the donation of a portion of the Valley CenterPoint Shopping Center Thursday night.

The 14.7 acres of property at 1002 North Imperial Avenue includes the current site of the El Centro Public Library. The donation was made by Puente Del Sol , LLC. and features slightly more than 100,000 square feet of building space. According to the City , the donation will provide an opportunity to explore the most appropriate use of the space including redevelopment possibilities. The City said that this will include permanently establishing the location of the Public Library. The donation does not include the area of the Imagine School or Carrow's Restaurant.

Also at the Thursday evening Adjourned Regular Meeting the City Council reorganized and selected Cheryl Walker to serve as Mayor for the coming year with Edgard Garcia to serve as Mayor Pro Tem.