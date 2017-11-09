Government Contracting Workshop

The Imperial Valley Small Business Development Center in collaboration with Imperial County Coalition of Labor , Agriculture and Business ( COLAB ) will hold a Government Contracting Workshop.

The workshop will provide an opportunity to learn what you need to know about accessing government contracting opportunities. Topics to be covered include Starting in Government Contracts , SBA Certifications Process , Procurement and more. The event will be held Wednesday , November 15 , 2017 from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Farm Credit Services Southwest , 485 Business Parkway in Imperial. There is limited space available. More information and reservations are available at the Imperial Valley Small Business Development Center. There is no charge for the workshop.