Managed Marsh Complex Will Close Temporarily

A section of the Managed Marsh Complex , south of Niland , will be temporarily closed for the next few weeks.

The closure will allow for an assessment to be conducted to gauge the success of the habitat. Phase II of the marsh will be closed between McDonald Road and Schrimpf Road intermittently through November 21st. The section will remain open on weekends. The marsh should reopen fully in time for the Thanksgiving holiday.

Phase II of this project was completed in 2014 and is part of the Managed Marsh Complex located adjacent to Highway 111 south of Niland. It is part of the mitigation measures the Imperial Irrigation District has undertaken , in line with the Quantification Settlement Agreement , to provide habitat of wildlife.