Veteran's Day Events

There's a full schedule of events to celebrate Veteran's Day.

Veteran's Day is actually Saturday but events started last Saturday with the Imperial County Veteran's Day Parade in Holtville. Friday , on the Eve of Veteran's Day , the Imperial County Veteran's Memorial will be dedicated at the entrance to the Imperial County Airport. Ceremonies commence at 4:00 p.m. Friday evening , the Wounded Warriors of Imperial Valley will host their annual benefit. There will dinner and music at the Moose Lodge on Myrtle Road in Imperial. Doors open at 6:00 p.m. and cost is $10.00. On Veteran's Day , the El Centro Patriotic Planning Committee will present a Veteran's Awareness Walk and Ceremony. At 7:00 a.m. the walk will start at the Veteran's Memorial at the airport and end at the El Centro Veteran's Memorial at Bucklin Park with a ceremony scheduled for 9:00 a.m.