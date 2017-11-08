Election Results

The County Elections Department has issued the unofficial final results for yesterdays election.

In the City of Brawley , newcomer Luke Hamby was first with incumbent Sam Couchman second in the four person contest. Also in Brawley Measure W , a continuation of the 4% utility tax , was approved as was Measure X that makes the position of City Treasurer appointed rather than elected.

County Board of Education Area 1 saw Annette Gonzales-Buttner reelected.

Heber Public Utility District Director winners were Moises Cardenas , Tony Sandoval and Kaine Garcia.

Westmorland School Board winners were Elizabeth Moreno and Trinidad Marta.

Bombay Beach Community Services District winners are Gloria Town , Cindy Hollenbeck and Loyd Kattro.

San Pasqual School Board winners are Tomas Jefferson and Sofia Dominguez.

In the Salton Community Services District race winners are Salvador Gonzales ,Larry Bennett and Barbara Quiroz.

The unofficial results show a very light turnout in most of the races.