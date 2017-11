CBP Officers Confiscate $2.4 Million In Drugs Over Weekend

U. S. Customs and Border Protection officers at Southern California ports of entry seized narcotics valued at more than $2.4 million dollars this weekend.

The seizures included more than 181 pounds of methamphetamine , 55 pounds of cocaine , 11 pounds of heroin, 31 pounds of fentanyl and 36 pounds of marijuana at ports from San Diego to Andrade. Over the same weekend 14 fugitives were taken into custody.