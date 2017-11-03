Stuff - A - Bus

It's time to Stuff - A - Bus.

Imperial Valley Transit Commission invites you to share the Thanksgiving spirit and help feed the hungry in Imperial County. Make a donation of a canned or dry food item and you will ride for free on Imperial Valley Transit. The program runs from November 6 to November 17 , 2017. I V Transit suggests that you consider donating pasta sauce , peanut butter , cereal , tune and canned meats , rice , dry beans , shelf stable milk , canned meals like soup , chili or stew , mac and cheese and canned vegetables. If you'd like to help but don't ride the bus you can contribute donations at Imperial Valley Transit , 792 E. Ross Avenue in El Centro. The Imperial County Transit Commission is partnering with the Imperial Valley Food Bank to feed the hungry in our Valley.