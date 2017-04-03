Children's fair

(April is Child Abuse Prevention Awareness Month)…The kick-off event was held Saturday

. It was the 38th Annual Children’s Fair at Bucklin Park in El Centro. The event is held every year and is hosted by the Child Abuse Prevention Council. This year’s event was well attended, with a crowd of up to 15,000 throughout the Day. The event included Food booths, entertainment, several cartoon characters patrolling the park entertaining the young and old alike. There were also several resource informational booths throughout the park providing resource information on child abuse prevention and other resource parenting information.