Border Patrol Arrests Convited Sex Trafficker

U. S. Border Patrol agents from the El Centro Sector arrested an El Salvadoran citizen who illegally entered the U.S. Wednesday evening.

Border Patrol agents patrolling about 25 miles east of the Calexico port of entry at about 7:30 p.m. Wednesday , saw a woman illegally enter the United States by climbing over the international boundary fence. The woman was arrested and taken to the Calexico Station for processing where a records check identified her as Gloria Reyes-Lopez. Reyes-Lopez had been previously convicted of Sex Trafficking of Children by Force , Fraud or Coercion and served 21 months in prison for the crime. She was subsequently ordered removed by an immigration Judge in August of this year. The 62-year old El Salvadoran citizen will be prosecuted for reentry after removal. Assistant Chief Patrol Agent David S. Kim said , " This individual was a convicted felon who preyed on young , innocent children. The men and women of the U. S. Border Patrol are this country's first line of defense against threats like this."