Senate Committee Meets

The Senate Select Committee on California - Mexico Cooperation will hold an informational meeting Friday.

According to Chairman Senator Ben Hueso , the informational meeting will involve discussions between elected officials , government agencies , and other stakeholders , focusing on the Tijuana River Valley , the Salton Sea , and how the power of collaboration between the U.S. and Mexico can result in significant progress with water quality and supply issues on both sides of the border. The committee will meet from 11:00 a.m. - 1:0 P.M. at the Tijuana River Estuarine Research Reserve in Imperial Beach.