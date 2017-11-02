Brawley Street Closures

Be prepared for several street closures in Brawley.

Main Street between N and S. Plaza will close from 6:00 a.m. Thursday , November 2nd through Saturday , November 4th at 3:00 p.m.. The total closure is due to maintenance activities and the Chili Cook Off. A partial road closure between N and S. Plaza will begin on Monday , November 6th and continue through November 13th for maintenance activities and installation of bleachers for the Cattle Call parade. Main Street between N and S. Plaza will be closed totally from noon until 11:00 p.m. Wednesday , November for the Mariachi Night. On Saturday , November 11th there will be a total closure of Main Street from Rio Vista Drive to Eastern Avenue from 4:00 a.m. until about noon for the Cattle Call Parade and Main Street between N and S. Plaza and from 3rd Street to 6th Street will be closed from Saturday , November 11th at about noon until Sunday , November 12th at 6:00 a.m. for the Clay Walker Concert.