Cotton Rosser Drive

The City of Brawley and the Cattle Call Rodeo Committee will host a ceremony to dedicate Cotton Rosser Drive.

The street segment on Willard Avenue is between Cattle Call Drive and Rodeo Drive. The ceremony will honor Cotton Rosser and his family for their service to Brawley and their influence on the last 50 years of the rodeo experience in Southern California. Rosser has supplied animals to the annual Cattle Call Rodeo and many other events throughout the west. The ceremony will take place at 10:00 a.m. Friday at the newly installed Cattle Call rodeo statue at the entrance to Cattle Call Park.