Artist's Reception

The Juanita Salazar Lowe Art Gallery will host a reception Thursday evening.

It's to mark the opening of Haesook " Hannah " Lee and Hyewon Yoon , Visual Consciousness: Textures by Process. The reception is from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. and is open to the public. This exhibit will be on display at the gallery on the campus of Imperial Valley College through Wednesday , November 29, 2017