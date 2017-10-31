Cattle Call Week Starts this Weekend

(2017 Cattle Call Week starts Saturday)….The Kick off event is the Chili Cook-Off.

The Mixer will be held Monday. Tuesday is the Cattle Call Western Poetry, Music and Art Round-up. It is held at the Stockman’s Club on Marjorie Avenue in Brawley. Admission is free. The public is invited to share a favorite Country/Western/Cowboy themed poem, song or art, or just stop in and experience the Old West The event starts at 6:00 pm. Wednesday is the Mariachi Festival. Saturday, November 11th is the Cattle Call Parade in the morning. Rodeo events start in the afternoon, and after the evening following the Rodeo Performance there will be a free Country Music Concert in the Plaza Park.