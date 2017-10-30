Structure Fire In El Centro

(Early morning 2-alarm fire)…It was reported at 2:56 Monday morning.

El Centro Fire responded to the report of smoke coming from the roof of a residence in the 1100 block of South 14th Street. The El Centro Fire Department Engine Company arrived on scene to find a vacant residence with smoke coming from the roof. An aggressive fire attack was performed at the structure. Officials say heavy smoke and fire was found in a bedroom and hallway of the house. They say the initial knockdown was completed within minutes and firefighters began a search of the residence. A second alarm was requested by the incident commander, bringing in one additional Battalion Chief and fire engine from the Imperial County Fire Department. Crews remained on the scene until 5:30 Monday morning. A total of 16 firefighters brought the fire under control. No injuries were reported. Support during the incident was provided by the Imperial County Chapter of the Red Cross, Imperial Irrigation District, El Centro Police, Gold Cross Ambulance and Southern California Gas. The cause of the fire is under investigation.