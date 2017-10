Drifters Car Club

(Trunk or Treat)…It is tonight.

The 7th Annual Trunk or Treat starts at 7:00 pm and continues until 10:00 pm. It is hosted by the Drifters Car Club. The classic vehicles will be in the Food For Less parking lot, all decorated for Halloween, with goodies in the trunk. Everybody is invited to bring the kids and grandkids and have a fun evening at the Annual Trunk or Treat.