Relay for Life

(Imperial County Relay for Life)…It kicks off this Saturday.

The American Cancer Society Relay for Life of Imperial County kicks off its new fundraising season at 10:00 am at the Imperial Valley Mall. The community is invited to come out and learn more about the Relay for life movement and how they can help the American Cancer Society attack cancer from every angle. The event Saturday will set up in front of Macy’s. There will be a continental breakfast and an indoor mini relay. There will be an opportunity to meet the Power of Purple Champions and more.