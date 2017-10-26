Free Retreat for Veterans

(A Free Retreat Weekend of Mindfulness)…It is being held November 3, 4 and 5th.

The Retreat is for Veterans, Active Duty, Guard and Reserve members, their families, and yes bring the kids, and caregivers/service providers. Community members are welcome Friday November 3rd. It is being hosted by the Imperial County Behavioral Health Services and the Mindful Warrior Project, with assistance by the Imperial County Veterans Services Office. The retreat will be held at the Ricochet Rec Center on West Aten Road in Imperial. It will feature a wide range of activities, including workshops, meals, film screenings, arts and crafts. Space is limited. To register call the local Veterans Services Office or Behavioral Health.