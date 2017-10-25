New Contract

(New Contract agreed to)…The ECRMC Board of Directors held a special meeting.

The meeting Tuesday was to work out a new contract with the REACH Air Ambulance Service. The Hospital Board was concerned with the exclusivity in the current contract. At the special meeting, REACH officials agreed to remove the exclusivity language in the contract, if the Hospital agreed REACH would be called first. If they were not able to respond, the hospital could call other options. That was agreed and the two sides approved a new three-year contract.