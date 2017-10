Mid-Morning Explosion Near the Mall

(Explosion near the IV Mall)….It was reported between 10:00 am and 10:30 Wednesday Morning.

Reports are that it occurred at K.C. Welding, across Dogwood Road from the Mall. Details on the explosion have not been made available. Injuries were reported, as medical aid was summoned and the County Fire Department was called to prepare a landing area for a medical helicopter. The extent of those injuries have not been released. El Centro Fire officials were busy and not available for comment.