Cattle Call

(2017 Cattle Call is right around the corner)….It starts next week. November 4th is the initial event.

The Annual Chili Cook-off Starts at 9:00 am November 4th. Other highlights include the Mariachi Night November 8 at Brawley’s Plaza Park. The Cattle Call Parade will be held November 11 in the Morning. The first Rodeo Performances will begin on November 11th. There will also be a free Country Music Concert in The Park. It will feature country singer Clay Walker, and special guests. The Final rodeo Performance will be Sunday November 12th.

